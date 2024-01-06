Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450 Apex Specifications

Ather Energy 450 Apex starting price is Rs. 1,89,000 in India. Ather Energy 450 Apex is available in 1 variant
4 out of 5
1.89 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ather Energy 450 Apex Specs

Ather Energy 450 Apex comes with Automatic transmission. The price of 450 Apex starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ather Energy 450 Apex sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment

Ather Energy 450 Apex Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s
Range
157 km
Max Speed
100 kmph
Max Power
7000 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Start Button
Motor Power
7000 W
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, Sport, Warp and Warp
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 60000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

News

The Ather 450 Apex amps up the performance and looks over the 450X, albeit at a hefty premium
Ather 450 Apex first ride review: Predatory behaviour
6 Jan 2024
The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter launched, priced at 1.89 lakh
6 Jan 2024
Ather 450 Apex is expected to get a new paint scheme.
Ather 450 Apex to launch today: Price expectation
6 Jan 2024
From Ather bringing its family e-scooter to Honda introducing its maiden electric scooter, both new and traditional OEMs will have something to offer in 2024
From Ather 450 Apex to Kinetic e-Luna: 10 electric two-wheeler launches to watch out for in 2024
30 Dec 2023
Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
28 Dec 2023
Ather Energy 450 Apex Variants & Price List

Ather Energy 450 Apex price starts at ₹ 1.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy 450 Apex comes in 1 variants. Ather Energy 450 Apex top variant price is ₹ 1.89 Lakhs.

STD
1.89 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
157 Km
