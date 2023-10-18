Saved Articles

Okaya EV Motofaast Specifications

Okaya EV Motofaast starting price is Rs. 1,36,999 in India. Okaya EV Motofaast is available in 1 variant and
1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Okaya EV Motofaast Specs

Okaya EV Motofaast comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Motofaast starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okaya EV Motofaast sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian

Okaya EV Motofaast Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
110-130 Km
Max Speed
60-70 Kmph
Motor Power
2300 W
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & Sports
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Electric Start
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded
Music Control
Yes
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gradeability
15 degree
Geo Fencing
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Display
7-Inch
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 30,000 kms
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Battery Type
Fixed

Okaya EV News

Okaya Motofaast will be offered in seven colour options - Cyan, Rusty Orange, Red, White , Silver, Matt green, and Black.
Okaya Motofaast launched at 1.37 lakh with 110 km of range
18 Oct 2023
Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
14 Oct 2023
Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
Okaya EV teases new electric scooter with 120 km of range. Pre-bookings open
6 Oct 2023
The Okaya Faast F4 electric scooter is the brand's best-selling offering
Okaya EV offers free roadside assistance and accessories during festive season worth 5,000
26 Sept 2023
Okaya EV is offering interest rates starting from 5.99%, along with zero down payment, zero processing fees and a flexible 48-month loan window
Okaya EV partners with 12 financial institutions for attractive financing solutions
13 Jul 2023
  News

Okaya EV Motofaast Variants & Price List

Okaya EV Motofaast price starts at ₹ 1.37 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Okaya EV Motofaast comes in 1 variants. Okaya EV Motofaast top variant price is ₹ 1.37 Lakhs.

STD
1.37 Lakhs*
60-70 Kmph
110-130 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

