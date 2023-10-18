Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Okaya EV Motofaast comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Motofaast starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okaya EV Motofaast sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Okaya EV Motofaast price starts at ₹ 1.37 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Okaya EV Motofaast comes in 1 variants. Okaya EV Motofaast top variant price is ₹ 1.37 Lakhs.
₹1.37 Lakhs*
60-70 Kmph
110-130 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price