Ather Energy 450 Apex STD

1.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ather Energy 450 Apex Key Specs
Max Speed100 Kmph
Range157 Km
450 Apex STD Latest Updates

450 Apex falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of 450 Apex STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Range: 157 km
  • Max Speed: 100 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3.7 kWh
    Ather Energy 450 Apex STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    100 Kmph
    157 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,89,000
    Insurance
    5,532
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,94,532
    EMI@4,181/mo
    Ather Energy 450 Apex STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    2.9s
    Range
    157 km
    Max Speed
    100 kmph
    Max Power
    7000 W
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Start Button
    Motor Power
    7000 W
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Emission Type
    BS6
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Riding Mode - Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, Sport, Warp and Warp
    Charging Station Locater
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    5 Years or 60000 Km
    Battery Capacity
    3.7 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Ather Energy 450 Apex STD EMI
    EMI3,763 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,75,078
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,75,078
    Interest Amount
    50,709
    Payable Amount
    2,25,787

    SVITCH CSR 762

    SVITCH CSR 762 STD

    1.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    450 Apex vs CSR 762
    TVS iQube Electric

    TVS iQube Electric S

    1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    450 Apex vs iQube Electr...

