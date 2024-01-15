Saved Articles

SVITCH CSR 762 STD

6/9
1.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
SVITCH CSR 762 Key Specs
Max Speed110 Kmph
Range160 Km
CSR 762 STD Latest Updates

CSR 762 falls under Electric Bikes, Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of CSR 762 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. It offers many features

  • Range: 160 km
  • Max Speed: 110 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3.6 kWh
    SVITCH CSR 762 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    110 Kmph
    160 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,89,999
    Insurance
    6,664
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,96,663
    EMI@4,227/mo
    SVITCH CSR 762 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Wheelbase
    1430 mm
    Additional Storage
    40 L
    Kerb Weight
    155 kg
    Saddle Height
    810 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/80 Rear :-140/80
    Rear Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    160 km
    Max Speed
    110 kmph
    Max Power
    13.5 PS @ 3800 rpm
    Swappable Battery
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Motor Power
    3 kWh
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Water Proof Rating
    Battery - IP67
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    40 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    3.6 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    SVITCH CSR 762 STD EMI
    EMI3,804 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,76,996
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,76,996
    Interest Amount
    51,264
    Payable Amount
    2,28,260

