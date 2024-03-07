HT Auto
Ather Energy 450 Apex On Road Price in Chennai

4 out of 5
Ather Energy 450 Apex Left Side View
Ather Energy 450 Apex Left View
Ather Energy 450 Apex Rear Left View
Ather Energy 450 Apex Left Side View
1.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
450 Apex Price in Chennai

Ather Energy 450 Apex on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ather Energy 450 Apex STD₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450 Apex Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
100 Kmph
157 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,000
Insurance
5,532
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
1,94,532
EMI@4,181/mo
Ather Energy 450 Apex Alternatives

    News

    The Ather 450 Apex gets a new Indium blue paint scheme with bright orange accents that give it a bolder look over the standard 450X.
    Ather 450 Apex deliveries begin in India
    7 Mar 2024
    The design of both electric scooters is radically different.
    Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450 Apex: Which electric scooter should you buy?
    24 Feb 2024
    Tarun Mehta - co-founder and CEO - Ather Energy shared an image of the 450 Apex on display at a dealership
    Ather 450 Apex starts arriving at dealers. Deliveries begin in these states first
    23 Feb 2024
    Ather 450 Apex gets translucent panels with a unique paint scheme.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter production starts, is brand's flagship scooter
    21 Feb 2024
    The Ather 450 Apex amps up the performance and looks over the 450X, albeit at a hefty premium
    Ather 450 Apex first ride review: Predatory behaviour
    6 Jan 2024
    Videos

    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
    Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
    9 Apr 2024
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
