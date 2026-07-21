Okaya EV Motofaast Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range110 - 130 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
- Motor Power2.3 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Okaya EV Motofaast
|Rs. 1.39 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy Wheels
|110-130 km
|4-5 Hours
|2300 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|MotofaastVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|MotofaastVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|MotofaastVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|MotofaastVSRizta
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|MotofaastVSOneS Gen 2
Okaya EV Motofaast is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2300 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Atomatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|110-130 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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