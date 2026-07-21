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OKAYA EV Motofaast

₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okaya EV Motofaast Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    110 - 130 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.3 kW
View All Motofaast SpecsView specs icon

Okaya EV Motofaast Variants

Okaya EV Motofaast price starts at ₹ 1.39 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Motofaast STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
70 kmph
110 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Okaya EV Motofaast Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
India's draft CAFE norms blur lines between REEVs and BEVs, causing confusion over incentives and classification.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
India and the EU launch ₹169 crore research initiative to advance electric vehicle battery recycling technologies and reduce mineral dependency.Read Full Story

Okaya EV Motofaast Visual Comparison

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Okaya EV Motofaast
TVS iQube
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Okaya EV Motofaast comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okaya EV Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast image
Rs. 1.39 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy Wheels110-130 km4-5 Hours2300 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
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Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-MotofaastVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-MotofaastVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWMotofaastVSRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
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52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWMotofaastVSOneS Gen 2

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Okaya EV Motofaast Images

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Okaya EV Motofaast Colours

Okaya EV Motofaast is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Black
Cyan
Matt Green
Red
Silver
White
Black

Okaya EV Motofaast Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
MotofaastvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
MotofaastvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
MotofaastvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
MotofaastvsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
MotofaastvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
Motofaastvs450X

News

Okaya Motofaast will be offered in seven colour options - Cyan, Rusty Orange, Red, White , Silver, Matt green, and Black.
Okaya Motofaast launched at 1.37 lakh with 110 km of range
18 Oct 2023
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Okaya EV Motofaast Specifications and Features

Max Power2300 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAtomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range110-130 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed70 kmph
View all Motofaast specs and features

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