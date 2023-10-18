Okaya Motofaast launched at 1.37 lakh with 110 km of range

After teasing for a couple of weeks, Okaya EV has finally launched the Motofaast electric scooter in the Indian market. The manufacturer says that the vehicle has been designed as a fusion of a motorcycle and a scooter. Okaya Motofaast is priced at ₹1,36,999 ex-showroom. The company has started accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹2,500 with the deliveries scheduled to commence in Delhi and Jaipur next month.

Motofaast is equipped with a dual battery system with a combined capacity of 3.53 kWh and it is using LFP technology. The battery pack takes 4-5 hours to fully charge. The manufacturer is claiming a riding range between 110 km and 130 km. The electric motor is capable of producing a peak power output of 2300 W and the scooter can achieve a top speed of 70 kmph. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, City and Sports.

The scooter is IP67 rated and certified by ICAT as per AIS 156 Phase 2 Amendment. Okaya EV is offering a 3-year/30,000 kms warranty on Motofaast's battery and motor. In terms of safety features, there is an incident buzzer that provides an alert to the rider at least 5 minutes prior in the case of a thermal runaway and a combi-disc braking system.

In terms of features, the Motofaast is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster that is powered by a 2 GHz processor and 3 GB of RAM. It comes with support for the Okaya EV application, GPS navigation and vehicle stats.

Commenting on the newly launched Motofaast, Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya Electric Vehicles, said, “We've come to understand that, in addition to safety, our customers are seeking an array of advanced features. This realization has inspired us to introduce the stylish Scoobike with high-end features, to offer our customers the safest and most comfortable ride possible. Our aim is to provide the latest and safest technology to our customers, whether it's in terms of batteries or feature enhancements."

