Okaya EV Faast Key Specs
- Speed65 kmph
- Range120 - 160 km
- Charging5 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.53 - 4.4 kWh
- Motor Power2.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Okaya EV Faast
|Rs. 1.09 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|140-160 Km
|4-6 Hours
|2500 W
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|FaastVSTrion
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|FaastVSOrbiter
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|FaastVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|FaastVSChetak
|Honda Activa E
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|119 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|102 km
|4-5 Hours
|6 kW
|FaastVSActiva E
|Max Power
|2500 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3.53-4.4 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|120-160 km
|Charging Time
|4-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
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