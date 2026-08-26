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OKAYA EV Faast

₹1.09 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okaya EV Faast Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    120 - 160 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.53 - 4.4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.5 kW
View All Faast SpecsView specs icon

Okaya EV Faast Variants

Okaya EV Faast price starts at ₹ 1.09 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Okaya EV Faast comes in 2 variants. Okaya EV Faast's top variant is F4.
2 Variants Available
Faast F3
₹1.09 Lakhs*
65 kmph
120 km
Faast F4
₹1.1 Lakhs*
65 kmph
140 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Okaya EV Faast Latest Updates

Calendar icon26 Aug 2026
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims auto manufacturers are being silenced about E20 fuel risks for pre-2023 vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Blinq Mobility is developing an affordable electric car utilizing battery swapping technology, enabling quick replacement and reducing charging time.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Feb 2026
The 2026 Deloitte Global Automotive Consumer Study reveals Indian buyers prefer hybrids over EVs, valuing features and lifestyle benefits.Read Full Story

Okaya EV Faast Visual Comparison

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Okaya EV Faast comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okaya EV Faast
Okaya EV Faast image
Rs. 1.09 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels140-160 Km4-6 Hours2500 W
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWFaastVSTrion
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWFaastVSOrbiter
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWFaastVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-FaastVSChetak
Honda Activa EHonda Activa E imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.45
-Scooters119 kgDiscDrumAlloy102 km4-5 Hours6 kWFaastVSActiva E

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Okaya EV Faast Images

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Okaya EV Faast Alternatives

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
FaastvsTrion
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
FaastvsOrbiter
UPCOMING
Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

99,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
FaastvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
FaastvsChetak
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
FaastvsActiva E

News

Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
14 Oct 2023
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at 84,000
21 Feb 2023
Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Suzuki Gixxer 150 spec comparison: price, engine, features
Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Suzuki Gixxer 150 spec comparison: price, engine, features
25 Aug 2026
The BMW F450 GS uses a new 135-degree parallel-twin engine.
BMW F 450 GS review: The GS experience in a more manageable package
25 Aug 2026
Honda Rebel 300
Honda ADV160, Rebel 300 launched in India: Prices start at 1.70 lakh
25 Aug 2026
The Matter Aera looks sharp and well-proportioned from all angles. It does, however, feel generic in places in terms of design
Matter Aera platform to spawn four new electric motorcycles in next 12–24 months
25 Aug 2026
The special edition of the iQube is finished in a new shade, which means that it will turn heads.
TVS iQube MillionR Special Edition launched to mark one million customer milestone, gets new features
25 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Okaya EV Faast Specifications and Features

Max Power2500 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.53-4.4 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range120-160 km
Charging Time4-6 Hours
Max Speed65 kmph
View all Faast specs and features

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