Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at ₹84,000

OkayaEV has unveiled a new electric scooter, called Faast F2F priced at ₹84,000 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter has been designed and priced according to target groups such as students, young professionals, and home-makers. It offers a range of 70-80 kilometres on a single charge and gets a top speed of 55 km/h depending on the load.

The scooter will be made available across the country at more than 550 Okaya Electric Vehicles outlets. The electric scooter is powered by 800W-BLDC-Hub Motor, which comes paired with 60V36Ah (2.2 kWh) lithium ion – LFP battery, and comes with a two-year warranty on the battery and motor.

Okaya Faast F2F is equipped with Telescopic Front Suspension and Spring Loaded hydraulic Rear Shock Absorbers. It comes with features such as remote key, digital instrument cluster, DRL headlamps and edgy taillamps.

The scooter has been made available in six colour options - Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver and Metallic White. The scooter offers 800W motor combined with 2.2 kWh lithium-ion – LFP battery. The battery takes only four to five hours to get fully charged and comes with three driving modes - Eco, City and Sports.

The LFP battery has a long lasting life as well as high functionality and stability at higher temperature. The battery comes with a warranty of 2yrs/20,000kms. Commenting on the launch of the electric scooter, the company's Managing Director, Anshul Gupta, said, "With its distinctive and reliable safety features, the Okaya Faast F2F has appealed to a much wider range of consumer segments. We are confident it will emerge as the perfect choice for the people looking to switch to electric mobility at affordable price."

