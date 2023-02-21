HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Okaya Faast F2f Electric Scooter Launched At 84,000

Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at 84,000

OkayaEV has unveiled a new electric scooter, called Faast F2F priced at 84,000 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter has been designed and priced according to target groups such as students, young professionals, and home-makers. It offers a range of 70-80 kilometres on a single charge and gets a top speed of 55 km/h depending on the load.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2023, 11:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter

The scooter will be made available across the country at more than 550 Okaya Electric Vehicles outlets. The electric scooter is powered by 800W-BLDC-Hub Motor, which comes paired with 60V36Ah (2.2 kWh) lithium ion – LFP battery, and comes with a two-year warranty on the battery and motor.

Okaya Faast F2F is equipped with Telescopic Front Suspension and Spring Loaded hydraulic Rear Shock Absorbers. It comes with features such as remote key, digital instrument cluster, DRL headlamps and edgy taillamps.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Amo Mobility Inspirer (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Inspirer
₹47,149 - 77,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ampere Reo (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo
₹40,699 - 56,190 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Avon E Star (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Star
₹60,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy (HT Auto photo)
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
₹53,000 - 65,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Eeve Eeve Ahava (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Eeve Ahava
₹55,900 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp plans to expand its EV range over next 24 months. Details here

The scooter has been made available in six colour options - Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver and Metallic White. The scooter offers 800W motor combined with 2.2 kWh lithium-ion – LFP battery. The battery takes only four to five hours to get fully charged and comes with three driving modes - Eco, City and Sports.

The LFP battery has a long lasting life as well as high functionality and stability at higher temperature. The battery comes with a warranty of 2yrs/20,000kms. Commenting on the launch of the electric scooter, the company's Managing Director, Anshul Gupta, said, "With its distinctive and reliable safety features, the Okaya Faast F2F has appealed to a much wider range of consumer segments. We are confident it will emerge as the perfect choice for the people looking to switch to electric mobility at affordable price."

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Okaya EV Faast F2F electric scooter electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at ₹84,000
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at 84,000
‘The Mercedes of tanks’: Ukraine soldiers in awe of this German mean machine
‘The Mercedes of tanks’: Ukraine soldiers in awe of this German mean machine
This BMW M model comes with a powerful engine
This BMW M model comes with a powerful engine
This automaker is creating some odd-looking cars. Check these out
This automaker is creating some odd-looking cars. Check these out
Maruti says it's working on all kinds of technologies to reduce carbon footprint
Maruti says it's working on all kinds of technologies to reduce carbon footprint

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city