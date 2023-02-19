HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp plans to expand its EV range over next 24 months. Details here

Hero MotoCorp launched its first-ever electric scooter Vida V1 in October last year, which is available in two variants - Pro and Plus. Now, the number one two-wheeler manufacturer in India aims to stretch the line and expand the EV portfolio with new products over the next 18-24 months, reports PTI. The two-wheeler manufacturer plans to cater to demand across multiple customer segments, claims the report.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2023, 14:31 PM
The Vida V1 is Hero MotoCorp's first-ever electric two-wheeler.
Hero MotoCorp Head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU)- Swadesh Srivastava said during an analyst call that the company has an accelerated plan for EVs, under which it will bring new electric two-wheelers in various segments.

This means the brand would bring mass-market products as well as premium offerings in both the motorcycle and scooter segments. "The mainstream, the mass segment as well, and that will help us cater to the different segments and different geographies," he said. Srivastava also hinted that the new products will start rolling out in the next financial year.

Hero MotoCorp has already commenced selling its Vida V1 electric scooter in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The company aims to gradually expand Vida V1's sales in other cities across India. "We are already going to launch a few more cities within this quarter, and then a much wider nationwide expansion next year will happen with this product Vida V1," he stated further adding, "With the launch in the three cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur - where the customers are really taking up to the product and the overall sales and pre-sales experience...we are really ready to now multiply into many cities going into FY24 to establish ourselves wider into the market."

The Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter comes competing with rivals like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro etc, which have already established themselves in the country's bulging electric two-wheeler market. The Vida V1 is capable of running a 95 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 80 kmph, and it has an acceleration capacity of 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2023, 14:31 PM IST
