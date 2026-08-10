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OKAYA EV Faast F2T

₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okaya EV Faast F2T Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    75 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    80 - 85 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.2 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.2 kW
View All Faast F2T SpecsView specs icon

Okaya EV Faast F2T Variants

Okaya EV Faast F2T price starts at ₹ 89,999 .
1 Variant Available
Faast F2T STD
₹89,999*
75 Kmph
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Okaya EV Faast F2T Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
The government aims to enhance EV charging infrastructure on 74 highways to reduce range anxiety for electric vehicle users.Read Full Story

Okaya EV Faast F2T Visual Comparison

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Okaya EV Faast F2T comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okaya EV Faast F2T
Okaya EV Faast F2T image
Rs. 89,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels80-85 Km3-4 Hours1200 W
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Faast F2TVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.58
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Faast F2TVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWFaast F2TVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWFaast F2TVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWFaast F2TVSEpluto 7G Max

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Okaya EV Faast F2T Images

Okaya EV Faast F2T Image 1
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Okaya EV Faast F2T Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Faast F2TvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Faast F2TvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Faast F2TvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Faast F2TvsEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
Faast F2TvsEpluto 7G Max
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Faast F2TvsOrbiter

News

Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
The Bentley Torcal concept uses coordinated lighting, sound, climate and air quality settings to create different cabin environments.
Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car
10 Aug 2026
The BE 07 will be more practical than the BE 06 because of its design language.
Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads
10 Aug 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Okaya EV Faast F2T Specifications and Features

Max Power1200 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range80-85 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed75 kmph
View all Faast F2T specs and features

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