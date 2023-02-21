The Faast F2T STD, is priced at ₹93,925 (ex-showroom).
The Faast F2T STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Faast F2T STD include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The Faast F2T STD has Charging at Home, Fast Charging Time, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.