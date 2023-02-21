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Faast F2TPriceRangeSpecifications
Okaya EV Faast F2T Front Left View
1/8
Okaya EV Faast F2T Headlight
2/8
Okaya EV Faast F2T Speedometer
3/8
Okaya EV Faast F2T Seat
4/8
Okaya EV Faast F2T Rear Tyre View
5/8
Okaya EV Faast F2T Front Tyre View
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6/8

Okaya EV Faast F2T STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
93,925*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Faast F2T STD

Faast F2T STD Prices

The Faast F2T STD, is priced at ₹93,925 (ex-showroom).

Faast F2T STD Range

The Faast F2T STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Faast F2T STD Battery & Range

Faast F2T STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Faast F2T STD include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Faast F2T STD Specs & Features

The Faast F2T STD has Charging at Home, Fast Charging Time, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Okaya EV Faast F2T STD Price

Faast F2T STD

₹ 93,925*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
3,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,925
EMI@2,019/mo
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Okaya EV Faast F2T STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheels
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
80-85 Km
Max Speed
75 Kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Continious Power
250 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1200 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel Wheels
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring Loaded

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Digital Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Digital

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Okaya EV Faast F2T STD EMI
EMI1,817 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,532
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,532
Interest Amount
24,483
Payable Amount
1,09,015

Okaya EV Faast F2T Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Faast F2TvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Faast F2TvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
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PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Faast F2TvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Faast F2TvsOrbiter

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