Okaya EV Faast F2T on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 97,500. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast F2T on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 97,500. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast F2T dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Okaya EV Faast F2T on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV Faast F2T is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Delhi, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Delhi and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV Faast F2T STD ₹ 97,500