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DISCONTINUED

OKAYA EV ClassIQ [2023-2025]

₹59,999*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
ClassIQ [2023-2025]vsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
ClassIQ [2023-2025]vsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
ClassIQ [2023-2025]vsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
ClassIQ [2023-2025]vsReo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
ClassIQ [2023-2025]vsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
ClassIQ [2023-2025]vsGig

Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.44 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All ClassIQ [2023-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Variants

Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 59,999 .
1 Variant Available
ClassIQ [2023-2025] 150+
₹59,999*
25 Kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025]
Ampere Reo Li Plus
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Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025]
Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] image
Rs. 59,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60-70 km4 Hours 30 Minutes250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWClassIQ [2023-2025]VSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
520
-Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWClassIQ [2023-2025]VSFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WClassIQ [2023-2025]VSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WClassIQ [2023-2025]VSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WClassIQ [2023-2025]VSS1 Z
Okinawa LiteOkinawa Lite imageRs. 69,093Onwards
51
-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WClassIQ [2023-2025]VSLite

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Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Images

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News

Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
The Bentley Torcal concept uses coordinated lighting, sound, climate and air quality settings to create different cabin environments.
Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car
10 Aug 2026
The BE 07 will be more practical than the BE 06 because of its design language.
Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads
10 Aug 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityNo
Range60-70 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed25 kmph
View all ClassIQ [2023-2025] specs and features

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