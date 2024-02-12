HT Auto
This electric scooter maker offering up to 18,000 discount for a limited time

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2024, 14:25 PM
  • Okaya EV is offering up to 18,000 discount across its entire range of electric scooters.
Okaya EV Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
Okaya EV is offering up to ₹18,000 discount across its entire range of electric scooters.

Okaya EV in a release has announced that the company is offering up to 18,000 discount on its electric scooters for a limited time. The EV manufacturer has stated that the discount will be available till 29th February 2024. With the discounts applied across the brand's entire range of EVs, Okaya's electric scooters are now priced from 74,899 (ex-showroom).

The brand sells seven different electric scooters: Faast F4, Faast F3, Motofaast, Faast F2F, Faast F2B, Faast F2T and Freedum. The Faast F4 is now available at a reduced price of 119,990 (ex-showroom), down from 137,990 (ex-showroom). The Faast F3 now comes priced at 109,990 (ex-showroom), down from the previous price of 124,990 (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Okaya EV partners with 12 financial institutions for attractive financing solutions

After the price reduction, the Motofaast, Faast F2F and Faast F2B are available at 128,999 (ex-showroom), 83,999 (ex-showroom), and 93,950 (ex-showroom), respectively. The Faast F2T and Freedum are available at 92,900 (ex-showroom) and 74,899 (ex-showroom), respectively, after the price cut. With these discounts on offer for the range of electric scooters, Okaya EV aims to boost its sales in the coming months.

Commenting on the discounts on the brand's electric scooter, Okaya EV's Managing Director Anshul Gupta said that the company has reduced the price of the EVs to strengthen affordability. “We have significantly lowered the prices across the entire range to strengthen affordability. This strategic move aims to alleviate any concerns customers may have regarding EV pricing, ultimately accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. We are confident that this initiative will propel EV adoption forward and enable us to achieve significant milestones in the near future," he added.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2024, 14:25 PM IST
TAGS: Okaya EV electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

