Okaya EV partners with 12 financial institutions for attractive financing solutions

Electric two-wheeler start-up, Okaya EV has tied up with 12 financial institutions to provide attractive financing schemes to customers. The company has partnered with HDFC, Axis, IDFC, Loan Tap, Bike Bazaar and more to make its electric two-wheeler range more accessible. Okaya says the tie-ups will help make for a smooth and quick loan approval process, along with a simplified financing procedure.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2023, 17:15 PM
Okaya EV is offering interest rates starting from 5.99%, along with zero down payment, zero processing fees and a flexible 48-month loan window
As part of the tie-up, Okaya EV is offering interest rates starting from 5.99 per cent. Customers also get the option of zero down payment, zero processing fees and a flexible term of up to 48-month loan window for both their low and high-speed electric vehicles. Okaya says loan approvals will be provided in only 30 minutes, making for a simplified procedure.

Also Read : Buying an Ather 450X just got easier; new 60-month loan window announced

Speaking on the tie-up, Dr Anshul Gupta, Managing Director - Okaya EV, said, “We are delighted to partner with 12 esteemed finance companies to offer our customers the best financing options available in the market. This collaboration is a significant step towards our vision of promoting electric mobility and making it accessible to a larger audience. By providing low-interest rates, convenient loan approvals, and on-road financing, we aim to facilitate a seamless transition to electric vehicles, contributing to a greener and cleaner future."

Okaya EV presently has over 550 authorised dealerships across the country. The company’s lineup comprises slow and fast electric scooters including the ClassIQ+, Freedom, Faast F2F, Faast F3, Faast F4 and the like. Okaya also retails EV chargers from 3.6 kW to 240 kW.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2023, 17:15 PM IST
TAGS: Okaya EV Okaya EV scooters Okaya electric vehicles electric vehicles

