Okaya EV ClassIQ on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 79,140. Visit your nearest Okaya EV ClassIQ on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 79,140. Visit your nearest Okaya EV ClassIQ dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Okaya EV ClassIQ on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV ClassIQ is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Pune, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Pune and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV ClassIQ 150+ ₹ 79,140