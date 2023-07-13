HT Auto
Okaya EV ClassIQ Specifications

Okaya EV ClassIQ starting price is Rs. 74,500 in India. Okaya EV ClassIQ is available in 1 variant and
Okaya EV ClassIQ Specs

Okaya EV ClassIQ comes with Automatic transmission. The price of ClassIQ starts at Rs. 74,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okaya EV ClassIQ sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Okaya EV ClassIQ Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
90 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
70 Km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Emission Type
BS6
Chassis
Steel Wheels
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Riding Modes
Eco
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Eco Riding Mode
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Digital
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Okaya EV ClassIQ Variants & Price List

Okaya EV ClassIQ price starts at ₹ 74,500 and goes upto ₹ 74,500 (Ex-showroom). Okaya EV ClassIQ comes in 1 variants. Okaya EV ClassIQ top variant price is ₹ 74,500.

150+
74,500*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

