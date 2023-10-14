Okaya EV Faast on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Okaya EV Faast top variant goes up to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price Okaya EV Faast on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Okaya EV Faast top variant goes up to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price model is Okaya EV Faast F3 and the most priced model is Okaya EV Faast F4. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Okaya EV Faast on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV Faast is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Bangalore and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV Faast F3 ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Okaya EV Faast F4 ₹ 1.26 Lakhs