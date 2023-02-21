The Faast F3, is priced at ₹1.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Faast F3 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Faast F3 include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Faast F3 has Fast Charging Time, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.