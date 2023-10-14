Okaya EV Faast on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Okaya EV Faast top variant goes up to Rs. 1.21 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price Okaya EV Faast on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Okaya EV Faast top variant goes up to Rs. 1.21 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price model is Okaya EV Faast F3 and the most priced model is Okaya EV Faast F4. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Okaya EV Faast on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV Faast is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Pune and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV Faast F3 ₹ 1.07 Lakhs Okaya EV Faast F4 ₹ 1.21 Lakhs