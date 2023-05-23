Okaya Faast F series e-scooters to get costlier from June 1: Check details

Okaya EV has announced that the prices of its Faast F series electric scooters will go up by ₹45,000 from June 1 in alignment with the reduction in FAME II subsidies by the central government. The company is urging the potential buyers to purchase the scooter till May 31 to save the amount to be paid once prices are revised.

The Okaya EV two-wheelers are AIS 156 Phase 2 certified and come equipped with an LFP (Lithium iron phosphate) battery that is claimed to be both waterproof and dustproof. It is also claimed to have a longer lifespan when compared to an NMC battery. The LFP batteries are touted to work well in the Indian climatic conditions.

The company had recently launched the Faast F2F electric scooter designed and priced according to target groups such as students, young professionals, and home-makers. It offers a range of 70-80 kilometres on a single charge and gets a top speed of 55 km/h depending on the load.

The price revision of electric scooters come as the Centre has approved the proposal to reduce subsidy on electric two-wheelers from 40 per cent to just 15 per cent from next month. The move has triggered reactions from the manufacturers' body which said it will sharply hit EV sales in India.

EV manufacturer Ather Energy has also confirmed hike in prices from next month. The company's CEO Tarun Mehta said that the EV industry needs to stand on its own feet now rather than relying on government subsidies. He also mocked how the industry has been taken through a roller-coaster ride with the FAME subsidies going up to ₹30,000 in 2019, being increased to ₹60,000 in 2021 and now suddenly coming down to ₹22,000 in 2023.

