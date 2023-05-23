Ather 450X to get costlier by this much from June

Published May 23, 2023

The price hike comes owing to subsidy reduction by the central government

Price of Ather 450X will increase by up to 32,500

The company is urging potential buyers to save this amount...

...by purchasing its e-scooters before May 31

The offer will be valid till the stocks last

Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta said EV two-wheeler industry cannot depend on subsidies

 He added the industry must stand on its own feet soon

24 electric two-wheeler manufacturers avail the FAME-II subsidy benefit 

They met last week to discuss the price strategy ahead
