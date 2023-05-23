Ather 450X to get costlier by this much from June

The price hike comes owing to subsidy reduction by the central government
Price of Ather 450X will increase by up to ₹32,500
The company is urging potential buyers to save this amount...
...by purchasing its e-scooters before May 31
The offer will be valid till the stocks last
Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta said EV two-wheeler industry cannot depend on subsidies
He added the industry must stand on its own feet soon
24 electric two-wheeler manufacturers avail the FAME-II subsidy benefit
They met last week to discuss the price strategy ahead