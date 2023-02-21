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Okaya EV Faast Front Right View
1/8
Okaya EV Faast Headlight
2/8
Okaya EV Faast Seat
3/8
Okaya EV Faast Rear Tyre View
4/8
Okaya EV Faast Model Name
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Okaya EV Faast Front Tyre View
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Okaya EV Faast F4

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Faast F4

Faast F4 Prices

The Faast F4, is priced at ₹1.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Faast F4 Range

The Faast F4 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Faast F4 Battery & Range

Faast F4 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Faast F4 include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Faast F4 Specs & Features

The Faast F4 has Fast Charging Time, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Okaya EV Faast F4 Price

Faast F4

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,429
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,428
EMI@2,460/mo
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Okaya EV Faast F4 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1280 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Height
710 mm
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheels
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
140-160 Km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Continious Power
1200 w
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel Wheels
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring Loaded
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Riding Modes ( Eco, City and Sports ), Remote Lock Key
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Digital

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-6 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Okaya EV Faast F4 EMI
EMI2,214 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,02,985
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,02,985
Interest Amount
29,828
Payable Amount
1,32,813

Okaya EV Faast other Variants

Faast F3

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,946
Insurance
4,874
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,820
EMI@3,005/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Okaya EV Faast Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
FaastvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
FaastvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
FaastvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Faastvs450S
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
FaastvsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
FaastvsOneS Gen 2

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