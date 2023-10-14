Okaya EV Faast on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Okaya EV Faast top variant goes up to Rs. 1.21 Lakhs in Mumbai. The lowest price Okaya EV Faast on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Okaya EV Faast top variant goes up to Rs. 1.21 Lakhs in Mumbai. The lowest price model is Okaya EV Faast F3 and the most priced model is Okaya EV Faast F4. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Okaya EV Faast on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV Faast is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Mumbai, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Mumbai and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV Faast F3 ₹ 1.07 Lakhs Okaya EV Faast F4 ₹ 1.21 Lakhs