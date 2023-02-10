HT Auto
Okaya Faast F3 electric scooter launched with 125 km range, costs 99,999

After releasing teasers for a few days, Okaya EV has launched the Faast F3 electric scooter in the Indian market. It is priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom). The new electric scooter will be available in six colour options, Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver, and Metallic White. Faast F3 will be sold through 550+ outlets that the manufacturer has.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM
Okaya Faast 3 in Cyan colour scheme. Apart from this five other colour schemes are present.
Okaya Faast F3 has a claimed riding range of 125 km on a single charge. There are dual Li-ion LFP battery packs that have a size of 3.53 kWh. The battery is waterproof and dust-resistant and comes with switchable technology to extend battery life. It takes around 4-5 hours to get fully charged and Okaya EV is offering a 3-year warranty on the battery and motor The Faast F3 has a maximum speed of 70 kmph based on loading capacity and it is powered by a 1200W motor delivering peak power of 2500W.

Also Read : Okaya launches Faast e-scooter, priced at 90,000, with a range of 150 kms

Features on offer are regenerative braking, reverse mode and parking mode. Suspension duties on the Faast F3 are done by telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Commenting on the newly launched Faast F3, Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles said, “Okaya Faast F3 is a revolutionary electric two-wheeler that is introduced to meet the growing demand for top-quality and reliable EVs in India. It is designed to provide a comfortable and safe ride to the users and equipped with the latest technology and features that make it a great choice for those looking to switch to electric mobility. We are confident that the Faast F3 will be a game-changer in the electric two-wheeler market and will help us to further strengthen our presence in the EV space."

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: Okaya electric vehicles electric scooters Faast 3
