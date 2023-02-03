Okaya EV teases its new electric scooter, will launch on 10th Feb

Okaya EV has teased a new electric scooter on their social media websites. The scooter is called Faast F3 and will launch on 10th February. It is the fourth electric scooter in their portfolio and will be priced at ₹1,13,999 ex-showroom. The scooter comes with a 1200 W motor that delivers a peak power of 2500W.

There are dual battery packs on the scooter. They are of 3.5 kWh Li-ion LFP batteries. There is also switchable technology to extend battery life. As of now, not much is known about the Okaya Faast F3.

Other electric scooters from Okaya are Faast F4, Freedum and ClassicIQ. The Faast F4 has dual 72V 30Ah LFP batteries. The company claims a riding range of between 140-160 km. The battery pack supports fast charging. Speaking of charging, the charging time is 5 to 6 hours. It also has three riding modes - Eco, City and Sports and the top speed is between 60-70 kmph. There Combi braking system and all LED lighting. Okaya Faast F4 costs ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Then there is Freedum which gets a single 48V 30Ah Lithium battery pack. It has a claimed riding range of 70-75 km and charging time is between 5 to 6 hours. It does not get any riding modes but there is a halogen headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps. It is a slow-speed scooter so the top speed is 25 kmph. Okaya Freedum is priced at ₹74,899 (ex-showroom).

The ClassicIQ has the same battery pack as the Freedum. So, it is a 48V 30Ah Lithium battery pack that claims a riding range of 60-70 km. It has a top speed of 25 kmph but it gets all LED lighting with LED Daytime Running Lamps.Okaya ClassicIQ costs ₹74,499 (ex-showroom).

