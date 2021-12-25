Okaya launches Faast e-scooter, priced at 90,000, with a range of 150 kms

Indian EV startup Okaya Electric Vehicle launched its high-speed e-scooter Faast at an introductory price of ₹90,000 at the EV Expo 2021 in Greater Noida on Friday. Okaya has opened the bookings for the e-scooter for a token amount of ₹1,999. Bookings can be done through Okaya Electric Vehicle's official website or at dealerships.

Okaya Faast, which comes as a connected electric scooter, is packed with a 4.4 kW lithium phosphate battery. The EV startup claims that the e-scooter can return a range of at least 150 kms on single charge. It also claims the range can go up to even 200 kms on single charge depending on usage.

Okaya Faast is an electric scooter which comes with features like LED lights, digital instrument cluster, daytime running lights and combi braking system. The e-scooter has a top speed ranging between 60 and 70 kmph.

Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Limited, said, “With our exclusive 'Okaya Faast e-scooters' we are targeting the massive demand for high-performance EVs in the market in sync with changing preferences of the consumers."

Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group, said, “Okaya is fully dedicated to realise the vision of making India a 100 per cent EV nation. With the launch of our Okaya Faast, we have showcased our renewed commitment towards bringing innovative, low-cost but high-performance e-scooters to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country."

Puran Singh Negi, AVP, Okaya EV, said, “We look forward to capturing the major share of the emerging demand in the market, equally with fulfilling our commitment to our valued customers by delivering them state-of-the-art Okaya Faast e-scooters."

Besides launching the Faast electric scooter, Okaya also showcased its upcoming e-motorcycle Ferrato, at the expo. The electric motorbike is expected to be launched in the second quarter of FY22. Ferrato will come packed with a 2-kilowatt motor and 3-kilowatt battery with a top speed of 80-90 kmph while having a range of up to 100 km on single charge.

The company claimed it is also on track to becoming the fastest-growing domestic EV brand, having developed over 225 dealers across India in about six months of its inception.