Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Okaya launches Faast e-scooter, priced at 90,000, with a range of 150 kms
Okaya Electric Vehicle on Friday said it has launched high-speed e-scooter Faast at an introductory price of ₹90,000.
Okaya Electric Vehicle on Friday said it has launched high-speed e-scooter Faast at an introductory price of 90,000.

Okaya launches Faast e-scooter, priced at 90,000, with a range of 150 kms

2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 09:44 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Okaya Electric Vehicle is the latest in the crowd of EV startup to come up with an electric scooter with a claimed range that promises to go up to even 200 kms on single charge.

Indian EV startup Okaya Electric Vehicle launched its high-speed e-scooter Faast at an introductory price of 90,000 at the EV Expo 2021 in Greater Noida on Friday. Okaya has opened the bookings for the e-scooter for a token amount of 1,999. Bookings can be done through Okaya Electric Vehicle's official website or at dealerships.

Similar Bikes

Avon E Plus (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Plus


₹ 21,735* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avon E Lite (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Lite


₹ 23,364* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avon E Mate (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Mate


₹ 39,259* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avon E Scoot (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Scoot


₹ 39,259* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avan Motors Avan Trend E (HT Auto photo)

Avan Motors Avan Trend E


₹ 56,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avon E Star (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Star


₹ 60,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)

Bajaj Pulsar 150

149.5 cc
₹ 85,408* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Vespa Sxl 150 (HT Auto photo)

Vespa Sxl 150

149.5 cc
₹ 1.21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Vespa Vxl 150 (HT Auto photo)

Vespa Vxl 150

149.5 cc
₹ 1.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Vespa Elegante 150 (HT Auto photo)

Vespa Elegante 150

149.5 cc
₹ 1.36 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Joy E-bike Monster (HT Auto photo)

Joy E-bike Monster


₹ 98,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Joy E-bike Skyline (HT Auto photo)

Joy E-bike Skyline


₹ 2.29 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Joy E-bike Thunderbolt (HT Auto photo)

Joy E-bike Thunderbolt


₹ 2.33 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Joy E-bike Hurricane (HT Auto photo)

Joy E-bike Hurricane


₹ 2.33 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Joy E-bike Beast (HT Auto photo)

Joy E-bike Beast


₹ 2.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Okaya Faast, which comes as a connected electric scooter, is packed with a 4.4 kW lithium phosphate battery. The EV startup claims that the e-scooter can return a range of at least 150 kms on single charge. It also claims the range can go up to even 200 kms on single charge depending on usage.

Okaya Faast is an electric scooter which comes with features like LED lights, digital instrument cluster, daytime running lights and combi braking system. The e-scooter has a top speed ranging between 60 and 70 kmph.

Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Limited, said, “With our exclusive 'Okaya Faast e-scooters' we are targeting the massive demand for high-performance EVs in the market in sync with changing preferences of the consumers."

Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group, said, “Okaya is fully dedicated to realise the vision of making India a 100 per cent EV nation. With the launch of our Okaya Faast, we have showcased our renewed commitment towards bringing innovative, low-cost but high-performance e-scooters to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country."

Puran Singh Negi, AVP, Okaya EV, said, “We look forward to capturing the major share of the emerging demand in the market, equally with fulfilling our commitment to our valued customers by delivering them state-of-the-art Okaya Faast e-scooters."

Besides launching the Faast electric scooter, Okaya also showcased its upcoming e-motorcycle Ferrato, at the expo. The electric motorbike is expected to be launched in the second quarter of FY22. Ferrato will come packed with a 2-kilowatt motor and 3-kilowatt battery with a top speed of 80-90 kmph while having a range of up to 100 km on single charge.

The company claimed it is also on track to becoming the fastest-growing domestic EV brand, having developed over 225 dealers across India in about six months of its inception.

  • First Published Date : 25 Dec 2021, 09:44 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue