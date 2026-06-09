India's cheapest EV could recharge 250 km in under 3 Minutes: Here's how

Gurugram-based EV startup Blinq Mobility is working on what could become one of India's most affordable electric cars, and it is aiming to tackle one of the biggest concerns associated with EV ownership: charging time.

Instead of relying on ultra-fast charging technology, the company's upcoming electric car will use battery swapping technology that can replenish over 250km of driving range in less than three minutes. According to Blinq, the entire process takes just 2 minutes and 48 seconds.

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Battery swap instead of charging

Blinq recently showcased the battery swapping process through a video on its official YouTube channel. While the production model is yet to receive an official name and is currently referred to as "car 001", the prototype appears to be close to production.

The concept is simple. Rather than waiting for the battery to charge, the discharged battery pack is removed and replaced with a fully charged unit at an authorised swapping station.

The technology is already familiar in the electric two-wheeler space, but this would be among the first attempts to bring automated battery swapping to an electric passenger car in India.

How the swapping process works

The vehicle is driven into a dedicated battery swapping station and positioned on a specialised ramp. Drivers can activate a dedicated Swap or "S" mode using the rotary controller located in the centre console.

Once activated, automated clamps secure the wheels before the battery pack is disconnected and removed using robotic equipment. A fully charged battery is then inserted into the vehicle and connected to its electrical architecture.

After installation, the system performs multiple safety checks before lowering the vehicle back onto the ground. In the demonstration video, the instrument cluster displays a 100 per cent state of charge with an indicated driving range of 252 km after the swap is completed.

Interestingly, Blinq has not yet disclosed the battery pack's capacity, although the video suggests it is relatively compact. The electric car is based on a dedicated skateboard platform.

Could eliminate charging anxiety

If deployed at scale, the battery swapping ecosystem could significantly reduce downtime associated with electric vehicles. Instead of spending anywhere between 30 minutes and several hours at a charging station, users could simply exchange batteries and continue their journey within minutes.

However, the success of the concept will largely depend on the availability of swapping infrastructure. At present, Blinq has established one such facility in Gurugram, with more stations expected to follow as the project progresses.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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