The Motofaast STD, is priced at ₹1.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Motofaast STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Motofaast STD is available in 6 colour options: Black, Cyan, Matt Green, Red, Silver, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Motofaast STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Motofaast STD has Music Control, Roadside Assistance, Geo Fencing and Bluetooth Connectivity.