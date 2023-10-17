hamburger icon
MotofaastPriceRangeSpecifications
Okaya EV Motofaast Front Left Side
1/6
Okaya EV Motofaast Right Side View
2/6
Okaya EV Motofaast Front Left View
3/6
Okaya EV Motofaast Front View
4/6
Okaya EV Motofaast Speedometer
5/6
Okaya EV Motofaast Rear Tyre View
View all Images
6/6

Okaya EV Motofaast STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Motofaast STD

Motofaast STD Prices

The Motofaast STD, is priced at ₹1.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Motofaast STD Range

The Motofaast STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Motofaast STD Colours

The Motofaast STD is available in 6 colour options: Black, Cyan, Matt Green, Red, Silver, White.

Motofaast STD Battery & Range

Motofaast STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Motofaast STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Motofaast STD Specs & Features

The Motofaast STD has Music Control, Roadside Assistance, Geo Fencing and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Okaya EV Motofaast STD Price

Motofaast STD

₹1.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,38,999
Insurance
4,429
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,43,428
EMI@3,083/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Okaya EV Motofaast STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
110-130 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Electric Start
Motor Power
2300 W
Drive Type
Eco, Normal & Sports
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gradeability
15 degree
Geo Fencing
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Display
7-Inch

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Year or 30,000 kms
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Battery Type
Fixed
Okaya EV Motofaast STD EMI
EMI2,775 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,29,085
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,29,085
Interest Amount
37,387
Payable Amount
1,66,472

Okaya EV Motofaast Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
MotofaastvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
MotofaastvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
MotofaastvsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
MotofaastvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
MotofaastvsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Motofaastvs450S

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Okaya EV Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Okaya EV Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers