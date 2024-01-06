Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450 Apex On Road Price in Mumbai

1.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
450 Apex Price in Mumbai

Ather Energy 450 Apex on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ather Energy 450 Apex STD₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450 Apex Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
100 Kmph
157 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,000
Insurance
5,532
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
1,94,532
EMI@4,181/mo
Ather Energy 450 Apex Alternatives

SVITCH CSR 762

SVITCH CSR 762

1.9 Lakhs
CSR 762 Price in Mumbai
ADMS Bravo

ADMS Bravo

1.85 Lakhs
Bravo Price in Mumbai

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

News

The Ather 450 Apex amps up the performance and looks over the 450X, albeit at a hefty premium
Ather 450 Apex first ride review: Predatory behaviour
6 Jan 2024
The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter launched, priced at 1.89 lakh
6 Jan 2024
Ather 450 Apex is expected to get a new paint scheme.
Ather 450 Apex to launch today: Price expectation
6 Jan 2024
From Ather bringing its family e-scooter to Honda introducing its maiden electric scooter, both new and traditional OEMs will have something to offer in 2024
From Ather 450 Apex to Kinetic e-Luna: 10 electric two-wheeler launches to watch out for in 2024
30 Dec 2023
Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
28 Dec 2023
  News

Videos

Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
