HT Auto
Birla JF Left Side View
1/6
Birla JF Rear Tyre View
2/6
Birla JF Seat
3/6
Birla JF Front Mudguard And Suspension
4/6
Birla JF Front Tyre View
5/6
Birla JF Fuel Tank
View all Images
6/6

Birla JF Specifications

Birla JF starting price is Rs. 1,62,720 in India. Birla JF is available in 5 variant and
1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Birla JF Specs

Birla JF comes with Automatic transmission. The price of JF starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Birla JF sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Birla JF Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
105 Ah
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
130-150 km
Max Speed
100 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Drive, Sports, Parking, Reverse
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
Li-ion

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Birla JF Variants & Price List

Birla JF price starts at ₹ 1.63 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.31 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla JF comes in 5 variants. Birla JF's top variant is 105 Ah.

45 Ah
1.63 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
60 Ah
1.81 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
75 Ah
2 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
90 Ah
2.22 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
105 Ah
2.31 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

