Over 4,400 riders across 32 cities participate in DGR 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2024, 19:41 PM
  • Backed by Triumph Motorcycles, the DGR 2024 saw Bajaj take the lead in organising the rides across 32 cities in India.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2024 saw over 4,400 riders come together across 32 cities in India
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2024 saw over 4,400 riders come together across 32 cities in India

The 11th edition of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) 2024 concluded last weekend globally and the global motorcycling event saw over 4,400 riders in participation across 32 cities in India. The global event has been backed by Triumph Motorcycles since its inception.

Bajaj Auto took the reigns with respect to organising the rides in India this year, under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. The DGR 2024 is held every year in May in an effort to raise awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

Also Read : Bajaj to lead Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for Triumph in India: Sumeet Narang

Distinguished Gentlemans Ride 2024
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has been held globally over 11 years in an effort to raise awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health
Distinguished Gentlemans Ride 2024
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has been held globally over 11 years in an effort to raise awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health

Talking about the ride, Sumeet Narang, President, Pro-Biking (Bajaj Auto Ltd.), said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to DGR 2024 India. The growth in participation is a testament to the growing awareness about men's health issues and the impactful role such events can play. Our community of riders has grown in record numbers, a testament to the growing Triumph tribe, consisting of like-minded gentlefolk with a penchant for the finer things in life, including their motorcycles."

“The partnership between Triumph and DGR is a natural fit, as they both represent iconicity, understated elegance, and performance. The unprecedented success of the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X has allowed a whole new generation of Triumph riders into the community. We're going to grow from strength to strength. Here's to another year of speed, celebration, awareness, camaraderie, and the unstoppable quest for the perfect ride that Triumph so effortlessly and wholeheartedly embodies," he added further.

Over 4,400 riders from across 39 Triumph showrooms in 32 cities. The DGR requires participants to come out dressed dapper on their modern classic and classic motorcycles to increase awareness and raise funds. Globally, the DGR 2024 saw over 112,000 riders participate in the DGR 2024 and raise awareness about crucial issues related to men’s health. Since its inception, The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has raised about $52.17 million worldwide.

First Published Date: 24 May 2024, 19:40 PM IST
TAGS: Scrambler The Distinguished Gentlemans Ride 2024 Distinguished Gentlemans Ride DGR 2024 Triumph Motorcycles Bajaj Auto DGR

