Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 unveiled at Savile Row Concours 2024

The 2024 edition of the Savile Row Concours in London showcased a custom version of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. This creation, spearheaded by Top Gear in collaboration with Royal Enfield and skilled craftsmen across the UK, drwas attention with its design and advanced engineering.

At the 2024 Savile Row Concours in London, a custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was unveiled. Created by Top Gear in collaboration with Royal Enf

The custom bike boasts an advanced suspension setup, featuring NTR R3 fully adjustable rear springs and Nitron's complete cartridge front forks. The bike features Bridgestone Battlax BT46 tires mounted on 36-spoke wheels crafted by Central Wheel Components of Birmingham.

To enhance its performance and aesthetics, Royal Enfield-owned Harris Performance provided billet aluminum triple clamps, fully adjustable clip-ons, rear set footpegs, and a streamlined fairing inspired by Harris' Magnum racer. This fairing elegantly integrates a round LED headlamp with a clear screen.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted, reveals new design features. Check details

It is said that the exhaust system, sourced from Baak, reduces the bike's weight by 12.8 kgs. The vibrant and bold livery, designed by Royal Enfield's in-house graphics team, draws inspiration from Alexander Calder's iconic BMW 3.0 CSL Le Mans car. Urban Rider enhanced the bike with new wiring, grips, mirrors, and indicators, while Hel Performance upgraded the hydraulic lines with stainless steel braided lines. Final touches include custom CNC luggage holders and bags crafted by Fastec Racing and Malle London.

In India, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is powered by a 648 cc twin-cylinder engine with a 270-degree firing order, producing 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shocks at the rear. Braking is managed by a 320 mm single front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.

For the 2024 model year, the Continental GT 650, along with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, debuted in France with several upgrades. The French models now feature a new LED headlamp and switchgear from the Super Meteor 650. Additionally, they come with factory-fitted alloy wheels and tubeless tyres for enhanced convenience.

First Published Date: