BMW R20 Concept roadster unveiled, gets a 2,000 cc boxer engine

BMW Motorrad has unveiled a new concept motorcycle called R20. It will be showcased at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. The highlight of the R20 Concept is its craftsmanship and the Big Boxer engine. The R20 Concept might look like a cafe racer or a bobber but BMW Motorrad is calling it a roadster. As of now, the brand has not confirmed whether there will be a production version of the R20 Concept or not.

The motorcycle gets a newly designed fuel tank that is finished in a "hotter than pink" colour from the 1970´s. The cylinder head covers, belt cover and air intake funnels are made of polished and anodized aluminium whereas the Paralever strut, footrest system and the ISR brake calipers are finished in gunmetal.

The R20 Concept is a single-seater motorcycle, BMW has integrated the rear LED tail lamp into the seat itself and the seat itself is finished in quilted black Alcantara and fine-grain leather. The LED headlamp comes with LED Daytime Running Lamps and they have a 3D-printed aluminium ring.

The centrepiece of the BMW R20 concept continues to be the air-oil-cooled Big Boxer engine, now with a displacement of 2,000 cc. For the concept bike, new cylinder head covers, a new belt cover and a new oil cooler were developed, in order to be able to mount the oil pipes partially hidden. There are twin megaphone exhaust pipes that are beautifully finished.

The chassis has been completely redeveloped and it now has a black double-loop main frame made of chrome-molybdenum steel tubes which forms the backbone. There is a 17-inch spoke wheel in the front and a 17-inch black disc wheel at the rear. The rear tyre measures 200/55 whereas at the front, there is a 120/70.

BMW R20 concept combines traditional design with modern elements. The swingarm is made of chrome-molybdenum steel and the Paralever strut is made of aluminium. The exposed driveshaft is adopted from the R18 but has now been shortened for integration into the roadster architecture. As suspension elements, fully adjustable Öhlins Blackline components work at the front and rear. The basic vehicle geometry has a steering head angle of 62.5°, as well as a wheelbase of 1,550 mm. Radially mounted brake calipers from ISR at the front and rear take care of the deceleration – with six pistons at the front and four pistons per brake caliper at the rear.

