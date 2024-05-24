HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Variant Launched In India, Priced At 2.30 Lakh

Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen variant launched in India, priced at 2.30 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 24 May 2024, 17:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen is the new top-of-the-line variant in the lineup and brings a red stripe paint finish on the fuel tank.
Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen
The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen brings a red stripe on the fuel tank complementing the chrome finish
Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen
The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen brings a red stripe on the fuel tank complementing the chrome finish

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the new 42 Bobber Red Sheen variant bringing a new colour option to the bobber-styled motorcycle. The new Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen is priced at 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is the new top-of-the-line variant in the lineup. The new variant brings a red stripe on the fuel tank.

Apart from the red stripe, the new Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen is complemented by the chrome finish on the fuel tank and diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Power comes from the familiar 334 cc liquid-cooled engine tuned for 29.4 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Jawa 42 Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42 Bobber
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30.56 kmpl
₹ 2.10 - 2.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 - 2.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Rebel 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 500
Engine Icon471.0 cc Mileage Icon26.0 kmpl
₹ 2.25 - 4.50 Lakhs
View Details
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness CB350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon45.8 kmpl
₹ 2.10 - 2.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Jawa Perak bobber launched in India. What all has changed?

Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen
The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen gets the same mechanicals including the 334 cc liquid-cooled engine
Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen
The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen gets the same mechanicals including the 334 cc liquid-cooled engine

Speaking about the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, "The Jawa 42 Bobber has been a phenomenal success, and we're thrilled to expand the family with the introduction of the Red Sheen. This head-turning variant injects a shot of vibrant energy into the bobber segment, catering to a new generation of riders who crave a motorcycle that reflects their individuality. The launch at the All You Can Street Festival perfectly embodies Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ commitment to fostering a culture that celebrates self-expression and a love for riding."

The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen also gets an assist and slipper clutch, a seven-step pre-load adjustable rear mono-shock, a two-step adjustable seat, a USB charging port, a digital console, and full LED lighting.

Jawa is aiming to capture the interest of GenZ customers with the new 42 Bobber Red Sheen variant. The new colour scheme will be available in addition to the existing colour options including Moonstone White, Mystic Copper, Jasper Red Dual Tone, and Black Mirror. The Jawa 42 Bobber gets spoke wheels on the lower trims.

First Published Date: 24 May 2024, 17:50 PM IST
TAGS: Jawa Dual 42 Jawa 42 Bobber Jawa 42 Bobber Jawa Yezdi Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.