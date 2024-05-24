Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen variant launched in India, priced at 2.30 lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the new 42 Bobber Red Sheen variant bringing a new colour option to the bobber-styled motorcycle. The new Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen is priced at ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is the new top-of-the-line variant in the lineup. The new variant brings a red stripe on the fuel tank.

Apart from the red stripe, the new Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen is complemented by the chrome finish on the fuel tank and diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Power comes from the familiar 334 cc liquid-cooled engine tuned for 29.4 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen gets the same mechanicals including the 334 cc liquid-cooled engine

Speaking about the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, "The Jawa 42 Bobber has been a phenomenal success, and we're thrilled to expand the family with the introduction of the Red Sheen. This head-turning variant injects a shot of vibrant energy into the bobber segment, catering to a new generation of riders who crave a motorcycle that reflects their individuality. The launch at the All You Can Street Festival perfectly embodies Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ commitment to fostering a culture that celebrates self-expression and a love for riding."

The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen also gets an assist and slipper clutch, a seven-step pre-load adjustable rear mono-shock, a two-step adjustable seat, a USB charging port, a digital console, and full LED lighting.

Jawa is aiming to capture the interest of GenZ customers with the new 42 Bobber Red Sheen variant. The new colour scheme will be available in addition to the existing colour options including Moonstone White, Mystic Copper, Jasper Red Dual Tone, and Black Mirror. The Jawa 42 Bobber gets spoke wheels on the lower trims.

