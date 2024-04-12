|Battery Capacity
Birla E-Smart price starts at ₹ 71,780 and goes up to ₹ 1.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla E-Smart comes in 6 variants. Birla E-Smart's top variant is Lithium Ion-35 Ah.
₹71,780*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹74,058*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹83,000*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹89,488*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹96,529*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹1.04 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹71,780 - 1.04 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
|Range
110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
88 km/charge
130 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
