In 2026 Birla E-Smart or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla E-Smart Price starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of E-Smart up to 110 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
E-Smart vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-smart
|Nyx
|Brand
|Birla
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 71,780
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-