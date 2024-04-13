HT Auto
Birla E-Smart Front Right View
1/10
Birla E-Smart Front View
2/10
Birla E-Smart Right Side View
3/10
Birla E-Smart Rear View
4/10
Birla E-Smart Headlight
5/10
Birla E-Smart Leg Guard View
View all Images
6/10

Birla E-Smart Specifications

Birla E-Smart starting price is Rs. 71,780 in India. Birla E-Smart is available in 6 variant and
71,780 - 1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Birla E-Smart Specs

Birla E-Smart comes with Automatic transmission. The price of E-Smart starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Birla E-Smart sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Birla E-Smart Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium Ion-35 Ah
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Additional Storage
Yes
Length
1810 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
110 km
Max Speed
55-60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
News

Ducati DesertX Rally comes with more suspension travel than the standard model
Ducati DesertX Rally bookings open, is more hardcore version of ADV
13 Apr 2024
(L-R) Amit Ghugre, India - CMO, Shell Lubricants with brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor and Praveen Nagpal, CTO - Shell India
Shell Advance introduces new motorcycle lubricant range in India
13 Apr 2024
Ferrato is working on two electric motorcycles and an electric scooter.
Okaya EV's Ferrato teases its first electric motorcycle
13 Apr 2024
The limited-period offer brings three years of extended warranty coverage across all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles from April 1, 2024
KTM & Husqvarna bikes get extended warranty free for up to 5 years. Here’s how
12 Apr 2024
Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
12 Apr 2024
Birla E-Smart Variants & Price List

Birla E-Smart price starts at ₹ 71,780 and goes up to ₹ 1.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla E-Smart comes in 6 variants. Birla E-Smart's top variant is Lithium Ion-35 Ah.

Lead Acid
71,780*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Lithium Ion-15 Ah
74,058*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Lithium Ion-20 Ah
83,000*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Lithium Ion-25 Ah
89,488*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Lithium Ion-30 Ah
96,529*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Lithium Ion-35 Ah
1.04 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

