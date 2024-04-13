Birla E-Smart comes with Automatic transmission. The price of E-Smart starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Birla E-Smart sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Birla E-Smart price starts at ₹ 71,780 and goes up to ₹ 1.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla E-Smart comes in 6 variants. Birla E-Smart's top variant is Lithium Ion-35 Ah.
₹71,780*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹74,058*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹83,000*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹89,488*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹96,529*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹1.04 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price