New-Generation BMW R 1300 GS teased for India ahead of launch next month

BMW Motorrad India has dropped the teaser for the new generation R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle ahead of its launch next month. The BMW R 1300 GS made its global debut last year and the ADV gets a complete overhaul over the R 1250 GS, bringing extensive upgrades. The new R 1300 GS is the flagship adventure motorcycle from BMW.

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS gets a design change with the new X-themed LED DRLs with the projector lens headlamp in the centre. The fuel tank is now flatter and the bike looks leaner than before. This comes from the new sheet metal shell main frame that has been optimised for better space and stiffness. The rear subframe is made out of die-cast aluminium, which offers better control and stiffness, especially on off-road patches. The ADV has also lost weight over its predecessor weighing 12 kg lighter in comparison to the R 1250 GS.

The BMW R 1300 GS will come with a host of additional packages that will bring an electronically adjustable suspension, radar-based electronic aids and more

Power comes from the new 1,300 cc boxer twin-cylinder engine that develops 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Power figures have gone up by 9 bhp and 6 Nm. The suspension has also seen upgrades including the EVO telelever unit up front and a new EVO paralever unit at the rear. BMW will also offer the optional dynamic suspension that allows damping and spring preload adjustment on the fly. The feature also brings seat height adjustability when parked or at low speeds.

On the feature front, the BMW R 1300 GS will come equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console, keyless ignition, and four riding modes – Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro - as standard. The bike will get the Pro Package as optional bringing three additional riding modes - Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Enduro Pro. The riding assistant package further adds radar-based adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, lane change warning and active cruise control.

The new BMW R 1300 GS is 12 kg lighter than its predecessor while the new 1,300 cc twin-cylinder motor packs more power and torque at 145 bhp and 149 Nm

The BMW R 1250 GS has been extremely popular for its ease of use, accessibility and friendly approach, which made it a boon for many ADV riders. These are attributes are expected to continue with the new R 1300 GS as well. The full-size adventure tourer will take on the Ducati Multistrada V4, Triumph Tiger 1200, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 and Honda CRF1100 Africa Twin. Expect prices to start from around ₹22-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

