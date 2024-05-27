HT Auto
India’s first Ducati DesertX Rally delivered in Delhi

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 May 2024, 00:07 AM
The Ducati DesertX Rally is the more hardcore version based on the standard DesertX and gets an updated suspension, new livery, and upgraded equipment
Ducati DesertX Rally Delivery
India's first Ducati DesertX Rally was handed over to its owner in Delhi (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)
Ducati DesertX Rally Delivery
India's first Ducati DesertX Rally was handed over to its owner in Delhi

Ducati India has commenced deliveries of the new DesertX Rally adventure motorcycle with the very first example delivered to a customer in Delhi. The Ducati DesertX Rally is the more hardcore version based on the standard DesertX and gets an updated suspension, new livery, and upgraded equipment to make the bike ready to tackle rough terrain. The Ducati DesertX Rally is priced at 23.71 lakh, which is about 5.14 lakh more than the standard model.

Compared to the standard DesertX, the new Ducati DesertX Rally gets a taller front mudguard and different graphics with more red thrown in. The ADV gets a new mass-coloured paint technique for the plastics, which means the paint colour is pigmented into the plastics so that the scruffs and scratches are not visible over extended periods of off-roading. The graphics are also made out of PVC adhesive, which is intended to protect the bodywork.

Also Read : Ducati Scrambler CR24l & RR24I concepts unveiled at London Bike Shed MotoShow

Ducati DesertX Rally Delivery
The Ducati DesertX Rally gets a higher-mounted front mudguard, new Takasago Excel wire-spoked wheels, a carbon sump guard, and a new livery (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)
Ducati DesertX Rally Delivery
The Ducati DesertX Rally gets a higher-mounted front mudguard, new Takasago Excel wire-spoked wheels, a carbon sump guard, and a new livery (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)

The DesertX Rally also gets new and lighter Takasago Excel wire-spoked wheels with billet aluminium hubs. The new wheels come with tube-type tyres as against tubeless ones on the standard bike. The bike continues to ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel sizes but the rear tyre is narrower to tackle off-road sections better. The bike also gets a carbon sump guard and billet aluminium rear brake and gear levers for weight savings.

The big update is the new 48 mm Kayaba fully adjustable USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear. The new suspension setup is more sophisticated and brings 20 mm of additional travel at either end. This takes the total suspension travel to 250 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear. The inside of the stanchions gets Kashima coating, while the sliders receive a diamond-like coating (DLC) to improve smoothness in the roughest of terrains.

Ducati DesertX Rally Delivery
The DesertX Rally gets a 5-inch TFT screen with the Ducati Multimedia System with turn-by-turn navigation (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)
Ducati DesertX Rally Delivery
The DesertX Rally gets a 5-inch TFT screen with the Ducati Multimedia System with turn-by-turn navigation (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)

Underpinning the DesertX Rally is a trellis frame while power comes from the same 937 cc liquid-cooled, L-Twin engine with eight Desmodromic-activated valves. The motor produces 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other upgrades include an Ohlins adjustable steering damper, while the aluminium swingarm gets a different attachment point compared to the standard version.

The braking setup stays the same with twin 320 mm discs at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear. There are a host of electronic aids including six riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally, cornering ABS, traction control, bi-directional quickshifter, and a 5-inch TFT screen

First Published Date: 27 May 2024, 00:07 AM IST
