Benelli TRK 552X adventure tourer unveiled globally, will replace TRK 502X

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2024, 10:00 AM
  • Benelli TRK 552X uses a 552 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 60 bhp and 55 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Benelli TRK 552X is more powerful and looks more modern than the TRK 502X.
Benelli TRK 552X is more powerful and looks more modern than the TRK 502X.

Benelli has unveiled the new TRK 552X in the global market. The new adventure tourer motorcycle is all-set to replace the TRK 502X in the lineup. The TRK 552X will compete in the middle-weight segment. As of now, Benelli has not confirmed a timeline for the TRK 552X to launch in the Indian market. But we are expecting it to land on our Indian shores later this year.

In terms of design language, the TRK 552X looks substantially more modern than the outgoing TRK 502X. It gets a new headlamp design with LED elements compared to the current motorcycle, which is still using halogens. The windscreen is now larger so it should provide better protection from windblast. The front beak-like mudguard is also now larger. Overall, the TRK 552X does have more road presence and looks more substantial than the TRK 502X.

Powering the TRK 552X is a new 552 cc, parallel twin engine that puts out 60 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 55 Nm. The new engine is not only larger but also uses a 270-degree crank which should help with better low-end and a better exhaust note as well. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Benelli is using a steel trellis frame for the TRK 552X that is suspended by Marzocchi up-side down forks in the front and a mono shock at the rear. There is a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch wheel at the rear that are wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tyres. A 19-inch front wheel means that the TRK 552X is not a full-blown off-roader. Instead, it is a soft-roader which should do highway duties pretty well.

Also Read : Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices

The motorcycle weighs 246 kg and braking duties are performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer. Other features that Benelli is offering are a 5-inch TFT screen that comes with smartphone connectivity, there is TPMS and multiple display modes on offer as well.

First Published Date: 28 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST
TAGS: Benelli Benelli TRK 552X 502X

