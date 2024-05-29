HT Auto
Yezdi Adventure gets new Mountain Pack with touring accessories as standard

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2024, 14:40 PM
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced the new Mountain Pack for the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle, bringing touring-friendly accessories as part of the standard kit. The Yezdi Adventure is priced at 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new Mountain Pack, which is offered as an optional accessory pack for 17,000, is now bundled into the bike’s ex-showroom cost. The announcement comes right in time as the riding season to the mountains has begun but will be available for a limited time.

The new Yezdi Adventure Mountain Pack brings a host of accessories including the main cage, knuckle guards, bar-end weights, headlamp grille, crash guard, and two 5-litre jerry cans. The complete set aims to keep your bike protected amidst the harsh terrains of the mountains. Jawa Yezdi also says that the package eliminates the need for buyers to search for aftermarket solutions for their bikes after the purchase, allowing for a more peaceful ownership experience.

Also Read : Yezdi Adven-X & Streetfighter 334 spotted ahead of launch

Yezdi Adventure Mountain Pack
The Yezdi Adventure Mountain Pack brings motorcycle protective accessories right in time for the riding season
Yezdi Adventure Mountain Pack
The Yezdi Adventure Mountain Pack brings motorcycle protective accessories right in time for the riding season

There are no changes to the mechanicals of the Yezdi Adventure and the bike continues to draw power from the 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 29.8 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a long-travel suspension setup comprising 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step preload adjustable at the rear.

The Yezdi Adventure also comes with a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The seat height measures 815 mm, while the ADV tips the scales at 198 kg (kerb). The bike comes with a massive 220 mm of ground clearance. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike rides on a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup.

The company also sells hardcase panniers among other accessories and riding gear, which are not part of the Mountain Pack but can be purchased separately. The new Mountain Pack brings more value to the Yezdi Adventure, which is more accessibly priced over its rivals. The bike takes on the Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure in the segment.

