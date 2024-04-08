In 2024 Birla E-Smart or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2024 Birla E-Smart or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Birla E-Smart Price starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price).
The range of E-Smart up to 110 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
E-Smart vs E1 Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-smart
|E1
|Brand
|Birla
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 71,780
|₹ 93,386
|Range
|110 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4 Hrs