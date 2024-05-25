Ducati Scrambler CR24I & RR24I concepts unveiled at London Bike Shed MotoShow

Ducati has unveiled two new concept motorcycles at the London Bike Shed MotoShow. Both new concepts are based on the second-generation Scrambler. The concept motorcycles are called CR24I and CR24I and are designed by Centro Stile Ducati. It is expected that the concept motorcycles will not be entering production.

The CR24I concept is a motorcycle in the purest Café Racer style. Its line is inspired by the British motorcycles of the 1960s. The motorcycle uses 17-inch rims, clip-on handlebars and bar-end mirrors. The fairing is mounted on the fuel tank and inspired by Ducati Pantah and 750 SS. There is a single-seat on offer which is inspired by 70s sports bikes.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ducati Scrambler 800 803.0 cc 803.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 7.89 - 9.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO 649.0 cc 649.0 cc 22 kmpl 22 kmpl ₹ 6.89 - 7.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Z650RS 650.0 cc 650.0 cc 23 kmpl 23 kmpl ₹ 6.92 - 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Street Twin 900.0 cc 900.0 cc 24.5 kmpl 24.5 kmpl ₹ 7.45 - 8.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Speed Twin 1200.0 cc 1200.0 cc 19.6 kmpl 19.6 kmpl ₹ 9.46 - 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Bonneville T120 1200.0 cc 1200.0 cc 21.0 kmpl 21.0 kmpl ₹ 9.29 - 10.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Then there is the RR24I which is inspired by post-apocalyptic sagas of cinema and TV series. All the aluminium parts are highlighted and the technical and functional details are left exposed. The tank is stripped of its covers and replaced by a frame to attach a tank bag for the essentials. The part of the seat reserved for the passenger is removable to create a luggage rack. There is a high-passage Termignoni exhaust that gives a flat-tracker look. The tyres measure 18 inches in the front and 17 inches at the rear. They are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.

Also Read : Ducati Scrambler Icon Van Orton unveiled, only 50 units up for grabs

Ducati is selling the second generation of the Scrambler in India. It is available in Icon, Throttle as well as Nightshift trims in India. The prices are ₹10.39 lakh ex-showroom for the Icon and ₹12 lakh ex-showroom for the Full Throttle and Nightshift.

The engine components have also been revised. It is still an 803 cc, two-valve, Desmoduo unit that is air-oil cooled. It produces 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: