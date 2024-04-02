Birla DMS on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.68 Lakhs.
The on road price for Birla DMS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.28 Lakhs in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Birla DMS 45 Ah and the most priced model is Birla DMS 90 Ah.
Visit your nearest
Birla DMS dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Birla DMS on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla DMS is mainly compared to Joy e-bike Thunderbolt which starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs in Mumbai, Ather Energy 450 Apex which starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs in Mumbai and SVITCH CSR 762 starting at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Birla DMS 45 Ah ₹ 1.68 Lakhs Birla DMS 60 Ah ₹ 1.86 Lakhs Birla DMS 75 Ah ₹ 2.06 Lakhs Birla DMS 90 Ah ₹ 2.28 Lakhs
