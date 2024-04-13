Birla V6 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of V6 starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Birla V6 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Birla V6 price starts at ₹ 1.6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla V6 comes in 5 variants. Birla V6's top variant is 105 Ah.
₹1.6 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
₹1.78 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
₹1.98 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
₹2.19 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
₹2.28 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price