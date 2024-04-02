Birla DMG on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 2.43 Lakhs.
The on road price for Birla DMG top variant goes up to Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Kolkata.
The lowest price model is
Birla DMG on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 2.43 Lakhs.
The on road price for Birla DMG top variant goes up to Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Kolkata.
The lowest price model is Birla DMG 45 Ah and the most priced model is Birla DMG 90 Ah.
Visit your nearest
Birla DMG dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Birla DMG on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla DMG is mainly compared to Joy e-bike Beast which starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs in Kolkata, Joy e-bike Thunderbolt which starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs in Kolkata and Orxa Energies Orxa Mantis starting at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Birla DMG 45 Ah ₹ 2.43 Lakhs Birla DMG 60 Ah ₹ 2.70 Lakhs Birla DMG 75 Ah ₹ 2.81 Lakhs Birla DMG 90 Ah ₹ 3.12 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price