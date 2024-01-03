Birla Ambition comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ambition starts at Rs. 73,817 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Birla Ambition sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
₹73,817*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹75,171*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹86,667*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹93,155*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹1 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹1.08 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
*Ex-showroom price
