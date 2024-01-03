HT Auto
Birla Ambition On Road Price in Delhi

77,480*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ambition Price in Delhi

Birla Ambition on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 77,480. The on road price for Birla Ambition top variant goes up to Rs. 97,130 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Birla Ambition

VariantsOn-Road Price
Birla Ambition Lead Acid₹ 77,480
Birla Ambition Lithium Ion-15 Ah₹ 78,860
Birla Ambition Lithium Ion-20 Ah₹ 90,540
Birla Ambition Lithium Ion-25 Ah₹ 97,130
...Read More

Birla Ambition Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Lead Acid
₹ 77,480*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,817
Insurance
3,663
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,480
EMI@1,665/mo
View more Variants

    News

    Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant urged the Indian car manufacturers to be more ambitious to grab a sizeable share in the global EV market, as the world of automobiles is increasingly shifting towards pure electric cars.
    Former Niti Aayog CEO tells Indian carmakers to be more ambitious amid booming electric car market
    3 Jan 2024
    One out of five vehicles Geely sold in the first half were full electric or hybrid.
    China's Geely Auto grows EV ambition as fossil fuel vehicle demand sinks
    18 Aug 2022
    From Ather, Ultraviolette to Ampere and BMW, the two-wheeler space will have a versatile lineup of products arriving in April 2024
    Ather Rizta to BMW R 1300 GS: Two-wheeler launches to watch out for in April 2024
    29 Mar 2024
    Liberty Media, owners of Formula 1, are said to be eyeing MotoGP in a deal valued at 4 billion Euros
    F1 owners Liberty close to MotoGP buyout: Report
    29 Mar 2024
    A render of Bajaj Pulsar 400 made by Abin Design's. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abin_designs_511)
    Bajaj Pulsar 400 may launch on May 3. Check details
    29 Mar 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero's own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from ₹1.74 lakh and goes up to ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India's first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
